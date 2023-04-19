How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Archer Daniels Midland?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock.
Archer Daniels Midland ( holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.76 a share six days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 25, 2023. ADM Quick Quote ADM - Free Report)
Archer Daniels Midland's Earnings ESP sits at +2.99%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.76 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. ADM is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
ADM is just one of a large group of Consumer Staples stocks with a positive ESP figure.
e.l.f. Beauty ( is another qualifying stock you may want to consider. ELF Quick Quote ELF - Free Report)
Slated to report earnings on May 24, 2023, e.l.f. Beauty holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.20 a share 35 days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty is $0.19, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +3.77%.
ADM and ELF's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
