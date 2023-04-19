We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Elevance Health (ELV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2023, Elevance Health (ELV - Free Report) reported revenue of $41.9 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.46, compared to $8.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.26, the EPS surprise was +2.16%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Benefit Expense Ratio: 85.8% compared to the 86.01% average estimate based on 15 analysts.
- Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Supplement: 925 thousand versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 943.2 thousand.
- Medical Membership - Group Risk-Based: 3798 thousand versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 3876.93 thousand.
- Medical Membership - Total Commercial Risk-Based: 4740 thousand versus 4755.51 thousand estimated by 14 analysts on average.
- Medical membership - Total: 48124 thousand versus 47855.96 thousand estimated by 14 analysts on average.
- Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage: 2053 thousand versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 2034.33 thousand.
- Medical Membership - Medicaid / State Sponsored: 11889 thousand versus 11593.47 thousand estimated by 14 analysts on average.
- Revenue- Premiums: $35.87 billion versus $35.12 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
- Revenue- Net investment income: $387 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $386.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
- Revenue- Product revenue: $4.02 billion compared to the $3.80 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.8% year over year.
- Total operating revenue- CarelonRx: $8.02 billion versus $7.44 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
- Total operating revenue- Eliminations: -$6.97 billion versus -$6.57 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average.
Shares of Elevance Health have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.