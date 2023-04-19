Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.13 billion, up 29.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was -9.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balances - Interest-earning assets: $202.55 billion compared to the $202.91 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.9% compared to the 58.57% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.29% versus 3.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Return on average total assets: 0.93% versus 1.04% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Tangible book value per common share: $29.44 compared to the $28.45 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Book value per common share: $45.84 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.14.
  • Return on average common equity: 9.11% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 10.21%.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.35%.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio): 10% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.94%.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 12.9% compared to the 12.72% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.1% compared to the 11.02% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases: 0.34% compared to the 0.27% average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Financial Group here>>>

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

