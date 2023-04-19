We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) closed at $6.08, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $441.7 million, up 33.71% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +25.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.59% higher within the past month. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.