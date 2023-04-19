We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed at $9.05, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.22% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 23.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $127.82 million, up 56.58% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $713.04 million, which would represent changes of +31.43% and +52.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.69% higher. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CHPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.