Casey's General Stores (CASY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) closed at $227.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.
Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 7.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.
Casey's General Stores will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Casey's General Stores is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.42 billion, down 1.23% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $15.17 billion, which would represent changes of +28.13% and +17.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. Casey's General Stores is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Casey's General Stores has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.08, so we one might conclude that Casey's General Stores is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.