BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY - Free Report) closed at $32.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.
BNP Paribas SA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
BNPQY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $51.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.73% and -3.7%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BNP Paribas SA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.29% higher within the past month. BNP Paribas SA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, BNP Paribas SA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.47.
Meanwhile, BNPQY's PEG ratio is currently 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.