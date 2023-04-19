We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) closed at $39.50, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.
Coming into today, shares of the home builder had gained 7.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Taylor Morrison Home as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, Taylor Morrison Home is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.53 billion, down 9.89% from the prior-year quarter.
TMHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.46 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.91% and -17.38%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Taylor Morrison Home. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Taylor Morrison Home's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.99, so we one might conclude that Taylor Morrison Home is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TMHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.