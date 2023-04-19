We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E.ON SE (EONGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, E.ON SE (EONGY - Free Report) closed at $13.06, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 5.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.
E.ON SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, E.ON SE is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.45%.
EONGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $76.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.51% and -36.8%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for E.ON SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. E.ON SE is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, E.ON SE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.58.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.