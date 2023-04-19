We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Discover (DFS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, Discover (DFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.75 billion, up 29.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.58, compared to $4.22 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.84, the EPS surprise was -6.77%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Discover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 11.34% compared to the 11.31% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans: 2.72% compared to the 2.92% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $132.22 billion compared to the $126.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Credit Card Volume - Discover Card Sales: $50.59 billion versus $50.37 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $621 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $604.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.8%.
- Net Interest Income: $3.13 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
- Discount and interchange revenue: $341 million versus $319.29 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Loan fee income: $166 million versus $174.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.
- Protection Products Revenue: $43 million versus $44.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
- Transaction processing revenue: $67 million versus $61.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change.
- Transactions Processed on Networks- Total: $2.48 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Payment Services- Revenue Net of Interest Expense: $88 million compared to the $92.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -239.7% year over year.
Shares of Discover have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.