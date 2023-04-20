Back to top

Image: Bigstock

IBM (IBM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

IBM (IBM - Free Report) reported $14.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.27 billion, representing a surprise of -0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IBM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Consulting: $4.96 billion compared to the $4.88 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Infrastructure: $3.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion.
  • Revenue- Global financing: $196 million versus $162.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change.
  • Revenue- Software: $5.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Revenue- Other: $75 million versus $207.20 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for IBM here>>>

Shares of IBM have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise