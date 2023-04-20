Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR - Free Report) is a company which operates, maintains, and develops airports. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) - free report >>

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) - free report >>

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) - free report >>

Published in

finance