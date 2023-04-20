3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.
Notably, Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $614 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.
DFA International Value Portfolio invests almost all of its assets in its corresponding master fund. The advisor’s strategy involves acquiring securities from large companies associated with developed market countries that it designates as approved markets.
DFA International Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 20.5%. DFIVX has an expense ratio of 0.30% compared with the category average of 1.03%.
DFA - International Large Cap Growth Portfolio invests its net assets in securities of large companies in the markets it has chosen for investment. The DILRX advisor acquires securities of significant non-U.S. companies operating within developed markets that exhibit strong profitability and relative pricing compared to othersat the time of acquisition.
DFA - International Large Cap Growth Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 13.1%. Arun C. Keswani has been one of the fund managers of DILRX since February 2020.
DFA Global Allocation 60/40 Portfolio invests in underlying funds that focus on equity and fixed-income securities. DFPRX allocates its assets to domestic and international equity underlying funds, as well as fixed-income underlying funds, aiming to create a portfolio allocation that balances the portfolio's holdings in equity and fixed-income funds.
DFA Global Allocation 60/40 Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 11%. As of October 2022, DFPRX held 12 issues, with 31.6% of its net assets invested in DFA INV US CORE EQUITY 2.
