Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SNCY crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of SNCY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that SNCY could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider SNCY's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch SNCY for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


