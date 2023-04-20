Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AutoNation (AN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, AutoNation (AN - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.4 billion, down 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.05, compared to $5.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.68 billion, representing a surprise of -4.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit sales - Total - Retail: 122604 versus 131926.3 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle: $53,244 versus $50,612.29 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail: 67539 versus 73272.06 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle: $27,896 compared to the $29,731.40 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Unit sales - New Vehicle-Retail: 55065 compared to the 58653.97 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance: $2,711 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,590.50.
  • Revenue- Other: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +122.2%.
  • Revenue- New Vehicle: $2.93 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenue- Finance and insurance net: $332.40 million versus $363.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
  • Revenue- Parts and service: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Used Vehicle: $2.03 billion compared to the $2.33 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Finance and insurance: $332.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $359.75 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for AutoNation here>>>

Shares of AutoNation have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise