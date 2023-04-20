Back to top

Genuine Parts (GPC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.77 billion, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.14, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.69 billion, representing a surprise of +1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Genuine Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Automotive: $3.51 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $2.26 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Operating profit- Industrial: $261.99 million versus $225.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Automotive: $264.42 million compared to the $290.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Genuine Parts have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

