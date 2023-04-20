We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alaska Air (ALK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.2 billion, up 30.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.62, compared to -$1.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.48, the EPS surprise was -29.17%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Alaska Air here>>>
- Passenger Load Factor: 79.9% compared to the 82.51% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Operating expenses per ASM: 15.17 cents versus 14.71 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Available seat miles (ASM): 15705 million compared to the 15498.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue passenger miles (RPM): 12554 million compared to the 12869.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Economic fuel cost per gallon: $3.41 compared to the $3.34 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items: 10.53 cents compared to the 10.44 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total revenue per ASM (RASM): 13.98 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.21 cents.
- Fuel Expenses: $665 million versus $632.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Passenger Yield: 15.8 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.9 cents.
- Revenue- Passenger: $1.98 billion compared to the $2.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Mileage Plan other: $154 million compared to the $149.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Cargo and other: $58 million compared to the $57.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
Shares of Alaska Air have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.