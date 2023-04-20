We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.1 billion, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was -3.54%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Truist Financial Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 3.17% compared to the 3.25% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average balance - Total earning assets: $499.15 billion versus $492.24 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases: 0.37% compared to the 0.37% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 60.5% compared to the 58.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Nonperforming assets: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total nonaccrual loans and leases: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 10.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.59%.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.5% versus 8.48% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $2.23 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.17 billion.
- Net Interest Income: $3.87 billion compared to the $3.91 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net interest income (FTE): $3.92 billion compared to the $3.95 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Lending related fees: $106 million compared to the $93.08 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Truist Financial Corporation have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.