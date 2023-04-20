We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Union Pacific (UNP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) reported $6.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $2.67 for the same period compares to $2.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07 billion, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.57.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Union Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating Ratio: 62.1% compared to the 60.97% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue Ton-Miles: 103826 million versus 108019.8 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue Carloads - Total: 1977 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2003.57 thousand.
- Revenue Carloads - Industrial Products: 536 thousand compared to the 531.26 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average revenue per car: $2,861 compared to the $2,839.71 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average revenue per car - Industrial Products: $3,760 versus $3,728.36 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue Carloads - Premium: 934 thousand versus 949.37 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Freight Revenues- Premium: $1.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.
- Freight Revenues- Bulk: $1.90 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
- Operating Revenues- Other revenues: $400 million compared to the $410.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
- Freight Revenues- Industrial Products: $2.02 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Freight revenues: $5.66 billion compared to the $5.72 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
Shares of Union Pacific have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.