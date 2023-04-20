Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nucor (NUE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Nucor (NUE - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.71 billion, down 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.45, compared to $7.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.5 billion, representing a surprise of +2.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 4804 KTon versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4538.94 KTon.
  • Average Steel Product Price per ton: 2872 $/Ton versus 2995.97 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Cold Finished: 117 KTon versus 102.11 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Joist: 135 KTon versus 161.28 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products: 279 KTon compared to the 278.23 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling: 101 KTon versus 100.32 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products: 275 KTon compared to the 213.35 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet: 2384 KTon versus 2255.3 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars: 1550 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1438.32 KTon.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural: 440 KTon compared to the 441.62 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate products: 430 KTon versus 403.69 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet: 876 $/Ton versus 908.14 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nucor here>>>

Shares of Nucor have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise