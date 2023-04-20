Back to top

Philip Morris (PM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.1 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +3.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Heated Tobacco Units Volume: 27.4 billion versus 27.5 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total cigarette volume: 143.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 144 billion.
  • Total Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume: 171.1 billion versus 171.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Cigarette volume - Americas: 14.9 billion versus 14.8 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Swedish Match: $581 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $544.23 million.
  • Net revenue- Americas: $445 million versus $420.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Net revenue- European Union: $2.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
  • Revenue- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H- European Union: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H- East Asia & Australia: $689 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $677.53 million.
  • Revenue- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H- Americas: $15 million compared to the $17.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenue- Combustible Tobacco- East Asia & Australia: $689 million compared to the $500.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenue- Wellness and Healthcare: $86 million versus $72.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Philip Morris have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

