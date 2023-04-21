We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL - Free Report) closed at $3 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.61% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NGL Energy Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, down 4.94% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NGL Energy Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NGL Energy Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, NGL Energy Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.34, so we one might conclude that NGL Energy Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.