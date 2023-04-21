We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Crawford (CRD.A) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crawford (CRD.A - Free Report) closed at $9.02, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of claims management services to insurance companies had gained 14.47% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Crawford will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crawford to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $290.7 million, up 4.18% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.29% and +4.16%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crawford is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Crawford's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.97.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRD.A in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.