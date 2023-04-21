Compared to Estimates, CSX (CSX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CSX (
CSX Quick Quote CSX - Free Report) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CSX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Ratio: 60.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62.28%. Volume - Intermodal: 654 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 698.47 thousand. Volume - Total: 1486 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1505.6 thousand. Volume - Rail - Merchandise: 647 thousand compared to the 616.7 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Intermodal: $499 million versus $541.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change. Revenue- Total Coal: $633 million versus $632.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Chemicals: $650 million versus $601.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Automotive: $274 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $256.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Minerals: $173 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Forest Products: $261 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $237.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Revenue- Total Merchandise: $2.16 billion compared to the $1.98 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year. Revenue- Total Merchandise- Fertilizers: $129 million versus $120.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
Shares of CSX have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
