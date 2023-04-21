Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Amerant Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of oil and gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) is a bank holding company for FinWise Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) - free report >>

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) - free report >>

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy