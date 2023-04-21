We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cintas (CTAS) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
From a technical perspective, Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CTAS recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.
Shares of CTAS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that CTAS could be poised for a continued surge.
Once investors consider CTAS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 9 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Investors should think about putting CTAS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.