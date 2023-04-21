We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Regions Financial (RF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2023, Regions Financial (RF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.95 billion, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was -4.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Regions Financial here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 52.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 51.38%.
- Net interest margin (FTE): 4.22% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total interest-earning assets - Average balance: $137.56 billion compared to the $138.99 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net Charge-Offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.35% versus 0.29% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total Non-Performing Assets: $570 million versus $593.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Non-Accrual Loans: $555 million versus $581.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $534 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $568.31 million.
- Net interest income (FTE): $1.43 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion.
- Net Interest Income: $1.42 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion.
- Mortgage income: $24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $26.08 million.
- Card and ATM fees: $121 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $127.39 million.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $155 million versus $147.32 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Regions Financial have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.