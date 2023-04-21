Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Regions Financial (RF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Regions Financial (RF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.95 billion, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was -4.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 52.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 51.38%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 4.22% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total interest-earning assets - Average balance: $137.56 billion compared to the $138.99 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Charge-Offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.35% versus 0.29% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $570 million versus $593.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-Accrual Loans: $555 million versus $581.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $534 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $568.31 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $1.43 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $1.42 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion.
  • Mortgage income: $24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $26.08 million.
  • Card and ATM fees: $121 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $127.39 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $155 million versus $147.32 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Regions Financial have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

