WIX Extends Integration With Square to Aid Restaurant Owners

Wix.com ( WIX Quick Quote WIX - Free Report) has announced that it is extending its integration with Square, a popular point of sale (POS) and payment processing solution. The integration aims to streamline online ordering for restaurant owners via the Wix platform by allowing them to link their Wix Restaurants site with their Square account.
Restaurant owners using Square for Restaurants or Square POS can manage their catalog from the Wix platform, including categories, items, descriptions, photos and full menus, simplifying the data entry process across multiple systems. Any updates and modifications performed on Square will be synced with the Wix platform.
Orders submitted on Wix can be transmitted directly to Square's platform. This enables restaurant owners to easily integrate their Wix online ordering with the existing hardware to streamline their workflow and eliminate the need for additional tablets, added the company. Also, sales reports from the two systems will now be consolidated, enabling restaurants to examine sales from their Wix website within their Square Dashboard.
The integration is expected to help restaurants improve their service by reducing wait time, generating more revenue and growing their business. The new integration is accessible to Wix restaurant users in the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Australia.
Wix is a cloud-based web development platform, which offers solutions enabling businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms. The company continues to pursue strategic partnerships to develop its products and services.
In March, the company announced new integrations with Meta’s social media platforms — WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The integration allows Wix users to connect their business accounts directly to the Wix Inbox, which enables them to efficiently manage communication and interactions with their customers from one inbox.
Prior to that, it announced an extension of its partnership with Stripe, a leading online payment processing platform, to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone to U.S.-based Wix merchants.
Wix.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 6.6% against the
sub-industry’s decline of 11.4% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Asure Software ( ASUR Quick Quote ASUR - Free Report) and Salesforce ( CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) . Asure Software and Salesforce currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Arista Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings has increased 1.2% in the past 60 days to $5.83 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 32% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings has increased 25% in the past 60 days to 35 cents per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.
Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 445.8%. Shares of ASUR have increased 176.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s 2023 earnings has increased 21.5% in the past 60 days to $7.11 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.8%.
Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. Shares of the company have increased 15.2% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
WIX Extends Integration With Square to Aid Restaurant Owners
Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) has announced that it is extending its integration with Square, a popular point of sale (POS) and payment processing solution. The integration aims to streamline online ordering for restaurant owners via the Wix platform by allowing them to link their Wix Restaurants site with their Square account.
Restaurant owners using Square for Restaurants or Square POS can manage their catalog from the Wix platform, including categories, items, descriptions, photos and full menus, simplifying the data entry process across multiple systems. Any updates and modifications performed on Square will be synced with the Wix platform.
Orders submitted on Wix can be transmitted directly to Square's platform. This enables restaurant owners to easily integrate their Wix online ordering with the existing hardware to streamline their workflow and eliminate the need for additional tablets, added the company. Also, sales reports from the two systems will now be consolidated, enabling restaurants to examine sales from their Wix website within their Square Dashboard.
Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus
Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote
The integration is expected to help restaurants improve their service by reducing wait time, generating more revenue and growing their business. The new integration is accessible to Wix restaurant users in the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Australia.
Wix is a cloud-based web development platform, which offers solutions enabling businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms. The company continues to pursue strategic partnerships to develop its products and services.
In March, the company announced new integrations with Meta’s social media platforms — WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The integration allows Wix users to connect their business accounts directly to the Wix Inbox, which enables them to efficiently manage communication and interactions with their customers from one inbox.
Prior to that, it announced an extension of its partnership with Stripe, a leading online payment processing platform, to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone to U.S.-based Wix merchants.
Wix.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 6.6% against the sub-industry’s decline of 11.4% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) and Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) . Asure Software and Salesforce currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Arista Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings has increased 1.2% in the past 60 days to $5.83 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 32% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings has increased 25% in the past 60 days to 35 cents per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.
Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 445.8%. Shares of ASUR have increased 176.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s 2023 earnings has increased 21.5% in the past 60 days to $7.11 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.8%.
Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. Shares of the company have increased 15.2% in the past year.