Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $57.26, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $999.82 million, up 14.22% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion, which would represent changes of +900% and +11.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Twilio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.29.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
