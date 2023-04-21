We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) closed at $13.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 2.27% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
American Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 101.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.25 billion, up 37.68% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $53.62 billion, which would represent changes of +396% and +9.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.02% higher. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, American Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.82, so we one might conclude that American Airlines is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
