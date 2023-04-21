We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comcast (CMCSA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.74, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 4.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.31 billion, down 5.48% from the prior-year quarter.
CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $119.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.82% and -1.19%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.08.
Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.