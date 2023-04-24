See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth Institutional (FGSIX - Free Report) has a 0.84% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FGSIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.26% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock O (FDESX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. FDESX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. FDESX, with annual returns of 10.74% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Lord Abbett Growth Leaders I (LGLIX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. LGLIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With a five-year annual return of 10.81%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.