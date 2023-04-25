Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Capstar Financial (CSTR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Capstar Financial (CSTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $29.49 million, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.58 million, representing a surprise of -3.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capstar Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.5%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.24% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.
  • Total noninterest Income: $6.28 million compared to the $6.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $23.22 million versus $24.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Capstar Financial here>>>

Shares of Capstar Financial have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Capstar Financial (CSTR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise