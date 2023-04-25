Back to top

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.89 billion, down 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.25 billion, representing a surprise of -25.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kinder Morgan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment EBDA- CO2: $172 million versus $212.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment EBDA- Terminals: $254 million compared to the $252.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines: $184 million compared to the $277.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines: $1.50 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Kinder Morgan have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

