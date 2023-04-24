Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI - Free Report) reported $136.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northwest Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 61.38% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60.64%.
  • Net interest margin: 3.47% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.59%.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $13.25 billion versus $13.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $23.97 million compared to the $26.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Northwest Bancshares have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

