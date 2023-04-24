See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of April 24, 2023
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide.Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings are acting as a tailwind. Palo Alto continues to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Our estimates suggests that Palo Alto’s revenues will grow at a CAGR of 21.1% through fiscal 2023-2025. Palo Alto is currently focusing on selling more subscription-based services. This unique business model is helping it to generate stable revenues while expanding margins. Palo Alto has a cash healthy balance sheet. Palo Alto Networks is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately.
Vita Coco Company (COCO - Free Report) ) is a beverage company which develops, distributes and markets coconut water and other related products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing solidly over the last 60 days.Over the past two months, 3 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost COCO's consensus estimate in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 1 estimate has moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period. Other company components, especially of its Momentum Style Score, show why this company shows promise as a solid momentum pick.