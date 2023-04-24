We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nutrien (NTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.23, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the producer of potash and other fertilizers had lost 1.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nutrien as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, down 42.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.17 billion, down 19.38% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $31.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.34% and -16.74%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nutrien. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.43% lower. Nutrien is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Nutrien is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.52.
Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.