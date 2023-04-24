Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Packaging Corp. (PKG - Free Report) reported $1.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. EPS of $2.20 for the same period compares to $2.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27, the EPS surprise was -3.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Packaging Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment Sales- Packaging: $1.81 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.
  • Segment Sale- Paper: $150.90 million compared to the $161.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
  • Segment sales- Corporate: $16.80 million compared to the $19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
  • Segment Operating income- Packaging- Non-GAAP: $277.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $286.87 million.
  • Segment Operating income- Corporate and Other- Non-GAAP: -$31.40 million versus -$25.72 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating income- Paper- Non-GAAP: $35.60 million versus $31.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Packaging Corp. here>>>

Shares of Packaging Corp. have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise