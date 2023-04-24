Back to top

Hexcel (HXL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Hexcel (HXL - Free Report) reported revenue of $457.7 million, up 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $428.44 million, representing a surprise of +6.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hexcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total: $284.50 million versus $244.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.
  • Net sales- Engineered products: $79.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $80.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Net sales- Composite Materials: $378.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $356.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.
  • Net Sales- Space & Defense: $126.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $128.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Operating income- Composite Materials: $73.20 million compared to the $52.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income- Corporate & Other: -$22.40 million compared to the -$14.72 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income- Engineered Products: $12 million versus $11.26 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Hexcel have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

