Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Whirlpool (WHR) Q1 Earnings

Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) reported $4.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $2.66 for the same period compares to $5.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14, the EPS surprise was +24.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Whirlpool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $757 million versus $782.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.75 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia: $256 million versus $255.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $889 million versus $836.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18% change.
Shares of Whirlpool have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

