We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
First Republic Bank (FRC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2023, First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, down 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +70.83%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how First Republic Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for First Republic Bank here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 70.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 61.83%.
- Net Interest Margin: 1.77% compared to the 2.02% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $208.71 billion compared to the $204.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Leverage Ratio: 8.25% versus 7.36% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $286 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$417.40 million.
- Net Interest Income: $923 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $955.34 million.
- Investment advisory fees: $159 million compared to the $150.73 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Trust fees: $8 million versus $7.74 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Foreign exchange fee income: $24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.53 million.
- Deposit fees: $8 million versus $6.88 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Insurance fees: $3 million compared to the $5.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net interest income (FTE): $935 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $997.70 million.
Shares of First Republic Bank have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.