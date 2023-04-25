We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Range Resources (RRC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) reported $853 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.6%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $783.21 million, representing a surprise of +8.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Range Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net production per day - Natural gas: 1484.96 Mcf/D compared to the 1473.03 Mcf/D average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net production per day - Oil: 6367 MBBL/D versus 6885.82 MBBL/D estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Net production per day - NGLs: 103.22 MBBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 100.95 MBBL/D.
- Average realized prices after hedges - Oil: $62.96 versus $58.47 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average realized prices after hedges - Natural gas: $3.58 compared to the $3.18 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average realized prices after hedges - NGL: $27.60 compared to the $25.51 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net production per day - Natural Gas Equivalent: 2142.48 Mcfe/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2118 Mcfe/D.
- Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - NGL: $27.60 compared to the $26.82 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - Natural gas: $3.32 versus $3 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - Oil: $66.77 compared to the $66.21 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Brokered natural gas and marketing and other: $77.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
- Revenues- Natural gas, NGL and oil sales: $736.28 million versus $678.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Range Resources have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.