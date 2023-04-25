Compared to Estimates, Ameriprise (AMP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ameriprise Financial Services (
AMP Quick Quote AMP - Free Report) reported $3.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $7.25 for the same period compares to $5.98 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.13.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Assets Under Management - Corporate & Other AUM: $0.24 million compared to the $0.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Assets Under Management - Eliminations: -$38.09 million versus -$36.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total assets Under Management and Administration: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Assets Under Administration: $234.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.36 million. Revenues- Other revenues: $131 million versus $114.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees: $2.14 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change. Revenues- Distribution fees: $517 million compared to the $583.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income: $698 million versus $523.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +167.4% change. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $362 million compared to the $355.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenues- Advice and Wealth Management: $2.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. Revenues- Asset Management: $799 million compared to the $814.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Advice and Wealth Management- Distribution fees: $593 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $591.88 million.
Shares of Ameriprise have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Total Assets Under Management - Corporate & Other AUM: $0.24 million compared to the $0.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Assets Under Management - Eliminations: -$38.09 million versus -$36.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total assets Under Management and Administration: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Assets Under Administration: $234.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.36 million.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $131 million versus $114.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
- Revenues- Management and financial advice fees: $2.14 billion versus $2.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change.
- Revenues- Distribution fees: $517 million compared to the $583.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $698 million versus $523.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +167.4% change.
- Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $362 million compared to the $355.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Advice and Wealth Management: $2.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion.
- Revenues- Asset Management: $799 million compared to the $814.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Advice and Wealth Management- Distribution fees: $593 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $591.88 million.
Shares of Ameriprise have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.