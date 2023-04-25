Back to top

Aaron's (AAN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $554.36 million, up 21.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $552.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +135.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aaron's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Lease revenues and fees & retail sales: $373.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $365.66 million.
Shares of Aaron's have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

