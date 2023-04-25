We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Europe ETF (FEZ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 54.93% from its 52-week low of $30.13 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
FEZ In Focus
The underlying EURO STOXX 50 Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across components of the 19 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The fund charges 29 bps in fees.
Why The Move?
Europe investing has outperformed the United States in the initial phase of 2023. Cheaper valuation, upbeat corporate earnings and still-lower interest rates in Europe than United States have led to the rally.
In addition, in April, business activity in the Eurozone accelerated. The services industry of the single currency bloc, a dominant sector, experienced an increase in demand that surpassed its already strong performance boosting growth.
More Gains Ahead?
Though FEZ has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) currently, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, givena positive weighted alpha of 31.10.