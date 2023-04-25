We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 25th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Balchem (BCPC - Free Report) is a provider of state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.
ASM International (ASMIY - Free Report) is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Bridge Investment Group (BRDG - Free Report) is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.
