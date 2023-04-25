Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 25, 2023

  • Fox Corp.’s ((FOXA - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 2.9% after Fox News’ prime-time host Tucker Carlson left the company following its settlement in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit.
  • Albemarle Corp.’s ((ALB - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.9% after CEO Kent Masters said that its existing mine and contracts would not be affected due to Chile’s lithium mine nationalization strategy.
  • Shares of Tesla Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) fell 1.5% after institutional investors urged its board of directors to rein in an “over-committed” CEO Elon Musk.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ) rose 0.2% after an appeals court mostly sided with the tech behemoth over its App Store rules and the fees it charges in a suit with Epic Games.

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary industrial-products tech-stocks