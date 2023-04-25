Back to top

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Armstrong World Industries (AWI - Free Report) reported $310.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307.35 million, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Armstrong World Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Architectural Specialties: $81.80 million versus $89.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Revenue- Mineral Fiber: $228.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $218.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Architectural Specialties: $8 million compared to the $11.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Mineral Fiber: $66 million compared to the $62.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Armstrong World Industries have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

