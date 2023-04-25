We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verizon (VZ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) reported $32.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.71 billion, representing a surprise of -2.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Consumer - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones: -263 thousand compared to the -260.81 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Consumer - Wireless total retail connections: 114523 thousand compared to the 114798.9 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Consumer - Fios video connections: 3160 thousand compared to the 3185.43 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Consumer - Fios Internet connections: 6803 thousand versus 6816.85 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consumer - Wireless retail postpaid Connection: 92192 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 91857.81 thousand.
- Consumer - Wireless retail prepaid connections: 22331 thousand compared to the 22941.07 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Business - Churn rate - Wireless - Retail postpaid: 1.5% versus 1.36% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consumer - Wireless Retail postpaid ARPA: $130.06 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $128.65.
- Operating revenues- Consumer: $24.86 billion versus $25.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
- Operating revenues- Consumer - Other: $1.52 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion.
- Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment: $4.88 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
- Operating revenues- Consumer - Service: $18.46 billion compared to the $18.51 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
Shares of Verizon have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.