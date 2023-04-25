Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Hubbell (HUBB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.61, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46, the EPS surprise was +46.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hubbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Electrical: $503.80 million versus $520.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
  • Net sales- Utility Solutions: $781.60 million compared to the $725.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.
  • Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions: $190.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $125.08 million.
  • Adjusted operating income- Electrical: $75.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.41 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hubbell here>>>

Shares of Hubbell have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise